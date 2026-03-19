Local Trinamool worker hacked to death in West Bengal's Minakhan

A senior officer of Basirhat Police District said, "His face was mutilated to such a horrific extent that he was unrecognisable. At first glance, locals couldn't recognise him. It was only after observing the body for a considerable time that they were able to identify him. It is learnt that he was an active member of the Trinamool party. The body has been sent for an autopsy. A case under relevant sections have started."