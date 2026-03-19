Mamata Banerjee attacks ECI over transfers, deputations of bureaucrats, cops

“The manner in which the Election Commission has singled out and targeted Bengal is not just unprecedented -- It is deeply alarming. Even before the formal notification of elections, more than 50 senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, ADGs, IGs, DIGs, District Magistrates, and Superintendents of Police, have been summarily and arbitrarily removed. This is not an administrative action; this is political interference of the highest order,” the Chief Minister said in a statement on her official social media handle X in the afternoon.