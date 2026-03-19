Minor assaulted, abducted in Karnataka moral policing case; probe on

On January 22, 2026, in another incident of moral policing, a group of Muslim youths allegedly attacked some Hindu youths who were with a Muslim girl in Bangarpet during an Urs procession. Police had arrested 10 people in connection with the incident. The complaint was filed by Chandini, who alleged that the accused attacked her and her Hindu friends — Rahul, Purushottam, Lavanya, and Sanjay — who were with her and her brother Rafi.