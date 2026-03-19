MP CM Mohan Yadav meets kin of Indore fire incident victims

Taking to his official X account, Chief Minister Yadav said: "The incident that occurred in the Pugalia family in the colony located at the Bengali Square in Indore is heart-wrenching. I met with the family members today. We all share the pain of the mountain of sorrow that has befallen the Pugalia family. I pray to the Almighty to grant place at his sacred feet to all the departed souls and bestow upon the family the strength to recover from this profound grief. An investigation into this incident is underway. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, discussions will be held with experts, and necessary steps will be taken."