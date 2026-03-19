New beginnings on these auspicious occasions: Congress extends greetings on Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Navreh

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also shared his message on X, highlighting the spirit of unity in diversity. He said, “As we celebrate the spirit of Chaitra Sukladi, Gudi Padwa, Chetti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba across our diverse nation, we extend our warmest greetings to all those who are celebrating these joyous festivities. May these spring festivals bring new beginnings, deepen the bonds of amity and fill every home with happiness and hope."