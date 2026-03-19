New bench of Calcutta HC set up to hear RG Kar rape & murder case

After a prolonged hearing in the matter, a trial court in Kolkata convicted the sole accused, Sanjay Roy, an erstwhile civic volunteer of Kolkata Police, and sentenced him to life imprisonment. However, since the victim’s parents were not satisfied with the findings of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s investigation into the matter, especially regarding identifying Roy as the sole convict in the case, they approached the Calcutta High Court with their contentions against the CBI findings.