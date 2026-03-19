​No legal hurdles for UKP Phase 3 notification: K’taka govt amid AP & Maha objections​

When asked about the second airport, he said, “Minister M.B. Patil has submitted a proposal and has shared his opinion on it. It needs to be presented to the Cabinet, and the pros and cons must be discussed. Land acquisition, finances and other matters need to be deliberated. He has also conducted a study and submitted a report. The central aviation authority has also reported on the types of building height regulations in global cities. This will help us understand the standards followed elsewhere in the world. We will get that report and then make a decision.”​