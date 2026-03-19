Not a hasty decision: Pradyut Bordoloi explains Congress exit, BJP entry

He said, "It's a long story. It's not that I have taken a hasty decision all of a sudden. There has been a series of developments, and somehow, I was feeling that kind of empathy or camaraderie within the party circle was not there. The party has not been responsive. I wanted to actually discuss some issues, and then things were compounded when PCC leadership also started ignoring us. I found that there has been a trust deficit among the senior leaders of the party. In such a suffocating situation, I thought that I could not play a meaningful role."