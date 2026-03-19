Odisha EOW arrests businessman in multi-crore DMFT fund fraud case

“During investigation, it was found that the savings account of the Zilla Parishad, Mayurbhanj, is maintained with Bank of India, Baripada branch in the name of District Mineral Foundation Trust. The fraudsters, by producing forged or cloned cheques, managed to transfer Rs 9,56,76,600 in total into two different accounts in the name of PT Constructions & Supplier, maintained with Bank of Maharashtra, and S.K. Enterprises, maintained with Punjab & Sindh Bank,” EOW sources said.