Overcast skies, gusty winds persist in Delhi after storm; IMD issues orange alert

Meanwhile, similar weather activity is expected in other parts of the country. Thunderstorms are likely across most districts of West Bengal on March 20 and 21 due to favourable atmospheric conditions and moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal. Hailstorms are also predicted in districts such as Bankura, Purulia, and Paschim Bardhaman on March 20, while northern districts like Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri may also experience similar conditions.