PM Modi greets people of Andhra, Telangana on Telugu New Year

“Ugadi is a festival of joy and hope, and the New Year shall bring with it new cheer and a bright future. Let us embrace the spirit of Ugadi, symbolized by the diverse tastes of the traditional Ugadi Pachchadi, to face life's challenges with optimism. May this 'Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram' usher in peace, prosperity, harmony, health and happiness for all people and sections of society,” the Governor added.