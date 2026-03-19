PM Modi meets IGNCA trustees, discusses ways to boost cultural outreach

The IGNCA has six functional units -- Kala Nidhi, a multi-form library; Kala Kosa, devoted mainly to the study and publication of fundamental texts in Indian languages; Janapada Sampada, engaged in lifestyle studies; Kaladarsana, the executive unit that transforms research and studies into visible forms through exhibitions; Cultural Informatics, which applies technology tools for cultural preservation and propagation; and Sutradhara, the administrative section that supports and coordinates all activities.