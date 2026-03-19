Punjab executes major irrigation project in rainfed semi-hilly terrain

"The first phase covering 4,000 acres in 13 villages has already been completed in February 2026 at a cost of Rs 67 crore. The second phase, costing Rs 107 crore, will cover 5,500 acres in 14 villages and is expected to be completed by September 2026, while the third phase, with an outlay of Rs 40 crore, will extend irrigation to 2,000 acres in six villages. A 650 KW solar plant has also been installed to minimise the electricity burden."