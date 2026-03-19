Punjab Police arrest two shooters for killing property dealer in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 19 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police's Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with the Special Task Force of Haryana, on Thursday, arrested two shooters involved in the murder of a property dealer in Chandigarh's Sector-9 after a brief exchange of firing and recovered three sophisticated weapons from their possession, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here.