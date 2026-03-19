Relief extended to every section of society, says CM Bhajanlal Sharma on Rajasthan Day

Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed helmets to 700 women, recognising them as “Road Safety Pioneers”, and encouraged them to follow traffic rules. The event saw enthusiastic participation from the public, who welcomed and felicitated the Chief Minister. Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, MP Manju Sharma, along with other public representatives, officials, and citizens, were present on the occasion.