SC to examine constitutionality of Talaq-e-Hasan, Talaq-e-Ahsan today

In one such case, the CJI Kant-led Bench had stayed the operation of an alleged Talaq-e-Hasan pronounced by a husband against his wife, noting that the respondent had failed to appear before the top court to contest the serious allegations levelled against him. “In such circumstances… we stay operation of the alleged Talaq-e-Hasan… and direct that the petitioner (wife) and respondent shall be deemed to be a validly married couple unless (the husband) comes forward and shows that a lawful Talaq has been issued,” the apex court had observed.