Suicide bid by wife leads to double tragedy; couple drowns in Darbhanga pond as husband jumps in to save spouse

Patna, March 19 (IANS) A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday morning in Bharwara village under the Singhwara police station area, where a husband and wife drowned in a pond, leaving the local community in shock. According to police, Hasrat Parveen (40) allegedly jumped into the Panpihi pond to commit suicide, following which her husband, Sanaullah (45), rushed to rescue her. However, both drowned in the deep water.