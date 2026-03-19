Tharoor's 'responsible statecraft' remark on West Asia draws mixed political reactions

"I am aware of Shashi Tharoor’s talent, but I cannot fully agree with his analysis. If you look at India’s diplomatic corridor historically, you will see that even when we were not economically strong and had just become independent, we still took a moral position based on global balance, rather than deciding merely whether to act or not. What more can I say beyond that? I do not agree with his point, and I have written about this before. I am also responding to him now," Jha told IANS.