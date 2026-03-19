TN polls: CPI holds firm on seat demand as CPI-DMK deal triggers alliance deadlock

Talks with other key partners, including the VCK, DMDK, and Kamal Haasan’s MNM, have not progressed beyond the first round. Among these, the VCK remains a crucial ally for the DMK, particularly in the context of recent controversies involving Dalit issues. Incidents such as the Vengaivayal water contamination case and the alleged custodial death of a Dalit youth have drawn criticism against the ruling party.