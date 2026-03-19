Transfer to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme shoots past Rs 4.27 lakh crore

Bhamini, a farmer from Edakkara, Kerala, is among the women beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). After receiving the 21st instalment, she observed that timely financial assistance encourages her to strengthen farming practices and work towards improving productivity. The seamless transfer of benefits through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system ensures that support reaches farmers without delay, enabling them to continue their agricultural activities with greater confidence.