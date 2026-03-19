Weather department warns of thunderstorms with rain in TN, Puducherry today

Meanwhile, several parts of Tamil Nadu have already received rainfall over the past 24 hours, bringing visible relief and a sense of cheer among the public. In Chennai, areas such as Kodambakkam, Choolaimedu, Vadapalani, Valasaravakkam, Porur, and Ramapuram witnessed moderate rain, resulting in a noticeable improvement in weather conditions. Suburban regions, including Ambattur and Avadi, experienced heavier spells of rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds during the night.