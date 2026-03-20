Assam polls: Congress releases fresh candidate list

Among the prominent names, Bidisha Neog has been fielded from Jalukbari seat, Rohit Pariga from Tangla seat, and Jayanta Borah from Biswanath seat. Joy Prakash Das will contest from the reserved Nowboicha (SC) seat, while Gyandip Mohan has been nominated from Mahmora. In Titabor, the Congress has named Pran Kurmi as its candidate. In southern Assam's Barak Valley, Rahul Roy has been selected to contest from Hailakandi, indicating the party's continued focus on strengthening its base in the region.