Atmosphere of devotion to Maa Ambe during Navratri fills mind with immense peace, energy: PM Modi

He wrote on his X handle in Hindi (loosely translated), "Holding the rosary and the water pot in her lotus-like hands, May the supreme Devi Brahmacharini be pleased with me. On the sacred second day of Chaitra Navratri, the holy festival of worshipping Maa Durga, may Maa Brahmacharini's grace remain upon the entire creation; may Maa bless all her devotees with the gifts of courage and restraint -- this is the prayer to the Mother of the Universe. Jai Maa Brahmacharini."