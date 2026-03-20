‘Dhurandhar 2’ sparks political reactions; leaders divided over portrayal of Atiq Ahmed, alleged ISI links

Speaking to IANS, Yadav said, “Films essentially portray incidents that take place in society and present them to the people. Since Atiq Ahmed was a Member of Parliament, he served in that role along with me. I have seen him in that capacity and I knew him quite well. If such a story is being depicted, it is appropriate. The film has been appreciated by the audience. Its tickets are even being sold in black, so my best wishes to the film’s director, producer and actors.”