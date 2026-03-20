ECI constitutes 19 Appellate Tribunals in Bengal

The notification stated: “In pursuance of the order dated 10.03.2026 passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in W.P. (Civil) No. 1089 of 2025 and ors, and as recommended by the Hon’ble Chief Justice of the High Court at Calcutta, the Election Commission of India (‘ECI’) hereby constitutes the following Appellate Tribunal(s) for hearing appeals against orders passed by the designated Judicial Officers in respect of inclusion or exclusion of prospective electors in the electoral roll of the State of West Bengal.”