Five detained after man dies in Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, culpable homicide case filed

"The family members of the deceased person have alleged that he got injured after getting stuck in the elevator. The elevator was running properly. A button was pressed, after which the elevator went up and down. They panicked. According to the deceased's family member, the elevator landed at a place. The three people trapped inside went to get out. But there was a collapsible gate outside the elevator. At that time, the deceased person attempted to get out of the elevator, it started going up again. At that time, the deceased got stuck between the elevator and the wall. These are the claims of the deceased's family members," Chattopadhyay said.