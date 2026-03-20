Ganga iftar row: Varanasi court sends 14 accused to judicial custody

The arrest of the 14 accused also drew sharp political reactions, with leaders across parties weighing in on the issue. Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said the Ganga holds special sacred significance. “The Ganga holds a special sacred significance, and in Sanatan Dharma, it is revered as a mother. I believe everyone should respect this and avoid anything that goes against it. The law also functions according to its own rules,” he said.