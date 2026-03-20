'India-EU trade pact offers path forward amid global uncertainty'

From Austrian machinery to Indian pharmaceuticals, businesses on both sides will find new opportunities, creating jobs and driving innovation. This does not just send a message to other partners; it is a policy that provides tangible benefits for citizens on both sides. Not merely the exchange of goods, but the exchange of values and ideas is what excites those of us who support this agreement. When Austrians or other Europeans export their products to India, they export craftsmanship and quality, the MEP observed.