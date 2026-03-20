Keralam: Congress leader Shama Mohamed seeks Rahul's help over party fielding fewer women

“Denied but not defeated. I respectfully urge my leader @rahulgandhi ji who I adore, respect & Admire to help the Congress women of Kerala. Out of the 92 tickets, only 9 tickets were given to women. In the Lok Sabha of 24, only 1 woman was given out of the 16 tickets distributed. And if the woman happens to be talented, the situation is dire! Very very sad,” wrote Shama on X.