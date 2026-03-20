'Look forward to working closely': PM Modi congratulates Charnvirakul on his election as Thailand's PM

In his congratulatory message on X, PM Modi stated, "Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul on his election as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. I look forward to working closely with him. Together, we will further deepen the multifaceted India-Thailand Strategic Partnership. Our ties are rooted in shared civilisational heritage, close cultural connect and vibrant people-to-people ties. India and Thailand remain united in our shared aspirations for peace, progress and prosperity for our peoples."