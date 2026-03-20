Loomer meets Dalai Lama, lauds him for standing firm against threats to freedom

“In a world filled with division and chaos, sitting down with the Dalai Lama was truly inspiring. His calm presence, deep insights on inner peace, and unwavering commitment to non-violence left a lasting impact on me. It is truly incredible that at the fragile age of 90 years old, the Dalai Lama is still standing firm against threats to freedom and human dignity, values that resonate deeply in these turbulent times,” Loomer mentioned.