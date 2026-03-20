NCP's Praful Patel vows action amid row over women panel chief

"I, like anyone else, could never have imagined that such things could occur in the name of God and faith. In public life, one naturally comes into contact with many individuals and organisations. Often, the nature of these interactions is not direct. However, this does not mean that anyone involved in a criminal act will be shielded or supported. On the contrary, I urge the victims in this case to come forward and register their complaints with the police," Tatkare added.