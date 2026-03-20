No plan to hike urea prices, clarifies Centre

Field trials conducted by institutions under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) have demonstrated the effectiveness of nano fertilisers. Studies indicate that the application of Nano Urea as a foliar spray, along with the recommended basal dose of conventional fertilisers, can achieve comparable yields while reducing urea consumption by 25–50 per cent, with yield gains ranging from 3 to 8 per cent in various crops. Similarly, trials on Nano DAP have shown that partial substitution of phosphorus fertilisers (up to 50 per cent), combined with appropriate application methods, can result in comparable crop yields in certain cases, such as potato cultivation.