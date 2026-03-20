PM Modi discusses West Asia conflict with Bahrain King, condemns attacks on energy infrastructure

In a statement shared on X, PM Modi said: "Had a fruitful discussion with the King of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. Conveyed warm greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr to him and the people of Bahrain. We discussed the current situation in the West Asian region. Condemned attacks on the energy and civilian infrastructure in the region, underscoring their adverse impact on global food, fuel and fertiliser security."