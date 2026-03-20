President Murmu meets Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan ashram, holds spiritual dialogue

Following her interaction with Premanand Maharaj, the President is scheduled to visit the memorial of Neem Karoli Baba later in the day. In the evening, she will inaugurate a new Oncology Block at the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram in Vrindavan -- an initiative expected to enhance cancer care facilities in the region, and will also stop at Vatsalya Gram, a centre founded by Sadhvi Ritambhara that provides care for the elderly and orphaned children.