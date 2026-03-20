President Murmu to meet Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan today

President Murmu arrived in Mathura on Thursday evening and visited the ISKCON Temple, where she offered prayers and participated in the evening ‘aarti’. The visit was marked by devotional chanting and rituals. She paid tribute at the samadhi of AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada and also offered prayers at the Gaur Nitai, Krishna Balaram and Shyam Sunder shrines.