Rs 1,500 crore allocated in Telangana budget for Musi Riverfront development

“The decision of the Telangana government to take over the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, which is the lifeline of Hyderabad city, from L&T is a bold and people-friendly decision in the history of transport in the State. In the rapidly expanding city of Hyderabad, metro expansion to the Old City, Shamshabad Airport, and areas beyond Hitec City has become an urgent necessity under Phase II and Phase III,” he said.