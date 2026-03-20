Safe passage to Indian vessels through Strait of Hormuz demonstrates Tehran's friendship: Iranian diplomat

"I honour the memory and name of the great leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, as well as the strong will of the Iranian nation, who have stood alone against all hardships and, by the grace and power of God, are overcoming these challenges one by one. Regarding the destruction that occurred, the Israelis attacked our oil facilities first. Given our peaceful and peace-seeking nature, we had informed them beforehand, and we uphold this approach even in war. We have never been the ones to strike first; they started the war, targetting the leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic, and we responded forcefully in the first stage."