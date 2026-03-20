SC dismisses petition seeking special protection against hate speech targeting Brahmins

It further urged the top court to order a comprehensive probe by Central and state agencies into alleged coordinated domestic and foreign campaigns aimed at inciting caste-based hatred or violence against Brahmins. Among other reliefs, the petitioner sought the constitution of a high-level “truth and justice commission” to investigate historical events, including the 1948 Maharashtra Brahmin killings and the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, along with rehabilitative, economic, and educational measures for affected persons.