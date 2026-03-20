Scattered rain, thunderstorms lash MP; IMD issues alerts

According to the special rainfall report issued by the Meteorological Centre, the top 10 rain-receiving cities and stations on March 20 recorded the following amounts: Badnawar in Dhar district topped the list with 19.2 mm, closely followed by Godadongri in Betul at 18.0 mm. Badwani in Barwani received 14.8 mm, while Sondwa in Alirajpur and Khalwa in Khandwa both recorded 14.0 mm. Bhainsdehi and Multai in Betul each got 13.0 mm, Nateran in Vidisha also measured 13.0 mm, the Betul station received 12.4 mm, and Amla in Betul rounded out the top ten with 12.0 mm.