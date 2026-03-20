Takht Damdama Sahib will be connected by rail with four Takhts now

On the occasion, Ravneet Singh questioned the past governments in Punjab, stating that despite decades of rule by the Congress, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party, meaningful infrastructure development and respect for Sikh heritage were neglected. He emphasised that while these parties used faith and emotions for political gain, they failed to deliver concrete results, such as connecting all five Takhts by rail. He thanked the current leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking tangible steps to honor Sikh faith through development and infrastructure, finally addressing long-pending demands of the people.