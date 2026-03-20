Targeted as I am a woman, says NCP leader Rupali Chakankar

Speaking to reporters after submitting her resignation as the Chairperson of Maharashtra State Women's Commission to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Chakankar said, "My entire family follows the Warkari tradition, which is why we were connected to Kharat's trust. However, I was unaware of his other side. How can anyone know what a person will do or how they will act in the future? Many people have photos with Kharat, but it hurts that I am being specifically targeted and accused because I am a woman."