Telangana allocates Rs 50,713 crore for six guarantees

He provided Rs 5,000 crore for Young India Integrated Residential Schools, Rs 4,000 crore for Indiramma Kutumba Jivitha Bima, under which life insurance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to each of the 1 crore 15 lakh families, Rs 2,500 crore for interest loans for DWACRA women and Rs 1,886 crore for crop insurance.