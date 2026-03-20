Uttarakhand Cabinet expanded; five new ministers sworn in

When the BJP formed its second government in Uttarakhand in 2022, Dhami had taken oath along with eight ministers. However, the cabinet's strength reduced over time due to unforeseen developments. It came down to eight following the demise of Social Welfare and Transport Minister Chandan Ramdas in April 2023. Later, the number dropped to seven after the resignation of Prem Chand Agarwal, who held the Finance and Parliamentary Affairs portfolios, last year.