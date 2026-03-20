Weather department issues yellow alert as rain brings chill to Rajasthan

"On Saturday and Sunday, a subsequent, weaker Western Disturbance may bring light rain or drizzle with thunder to the border areas of Western Rajasthan. Most other parts of the state are expected to remain dry over the next four to five days. Then, for the next two to three days, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees, though they will remain 2 to 4 degrees below normal levels," he added.