275 former judges, bureaucrats slam USCIRF’s ‘off-the-mark’ report on India

“All six commissioners of USCIRF are appointed by US Government and funded by American Taxpayers through the US Congress. We call upon the US Government to carry out a strict background check of all the contributors to this report in USCIRF. It will be an eye-opener to the taxpayers of the US, whose funds are being used by USCIRF to produce highly prejudiced and untenable reports to promote hidden agenda of some anti-Bharat vested interests to vitiate their goodwill with the people of Bharat,” said the letter, signed by former IAS officers M. Madan Gopal, O.P. Pathak and C.S. Talwar, among others.