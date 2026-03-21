Arjun Ram Meghwal to highlight tech-driven access to justice at Kurukshetra workshop

About 900 participants will attend the event physically, including officials of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; officials from the State Legal Services Authority, Haryana; advocates from the Bar associations of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; government counsels; Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) from Common Service Centres (CSCs); Tele-Law panel lawyers; faculty members; and law students from Kurukshetra University, Dr B.R. Ambedkar National Law University (Sonipat), SGT University (Gurugram), G.D. Goenka University (Gurugram), the School of Legal Studies, Geeta Institute of Law (Panipat), and The NorthCap University (Gurugram), along with directors, registrars, and senior officials from both Central and state administrations. In addition, several citizens and stakeholders of the Department of Justice will join the event through virtual mode.