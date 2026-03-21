Bengal CEO asks removed DMs to vacate official bungalows by March 22

“The CEO’s office believes that the official bungalow allotted to the DM/DEOs is not just their residential accommodation, but also their secondary workplace. In such a situation, if the removed DMs/DEOs continue occupying the bungalows allotted to them, it will cause inconvenience for their successors, considering that in poll-bound West Bengal, they will have to carry out the dual responsibilities of state administrative functioning and election-related duties. Therefore, the CEO’s office has set a deadline for the removed DMs/DEOs to vacate their official bungalows for their successors by March 22,” the CEO’s office insider said.