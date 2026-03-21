Delhi Crime Branch nabs Nandu Gang sharpshooter, arms supplier in coordinated crackdown

“The accused Sumit Punia disclosed that he is a 10th pass and left his studies due to a lack of interest. During the year 2020–2021, he joined the gang of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and became an active shooter for the gang. He further disclosed that in November 2025, he was arrested in a case of illegal arms registered at PS Nizampur, District Mahendergarh, Haryana, and remained in judicial custody,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Harsh Indora, in a statement.