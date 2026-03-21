Eid al-Fitr celebrated across Bihar; Nishant Kumar visits Gandhi Maidan to congratulate worshipers

Patna, March 21 (IANS) The festival of Eid al-Fitr was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, including Bihar, with large congregations gathering for prayers despite light rainfall in several areas. In the state capital Patna, the main Eid prayer was offered at Gandhi Maidan, where an estimated 20,000 people, including children and the elderly, participated in the congregational namaz. In a surprise move, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar arrived at the venue to wish people on the occasion.